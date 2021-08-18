Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS DPSI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Decisionpoint Systems has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

