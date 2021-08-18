Derwent London (LON:DLN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,600 to GBX 2,700. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Derwent London traded as high as GBX 3,796 ($49.59) and last traded at GBX 3,783 ($49.43), with a volume of 5759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,773 ($49.29).

DLN has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,444 ($45.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The company has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,538.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is 1.59%.

About Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

