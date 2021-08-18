Derwent London (LON:DLN) PT Raised to GBX 2,700

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 27.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLN. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Derwent London presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,444 ($45.00).

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,730 ($48.73) on Monday. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a one year high of GBX 3,796 ($49.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,538.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

