Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

DWVYF stock opened at $51.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

