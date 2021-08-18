Desjardins Increases Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Price Target to C$20.50

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

