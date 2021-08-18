Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVTCY opened at $97.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10. Evotec has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $97.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

