DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Receives $22.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 20,322 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik bought 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 40,322 shares of company stock valued at $127,545 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $76,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DMAC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. 472,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.51. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

