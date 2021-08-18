DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Receives €18.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.10 ($21.29).

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIC. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

DIC Asset stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) on Friday, reaching €15.10 ($17.76). 49,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a twelve month high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company’s fifty day moving average is €14.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.46.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

