Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Update

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCB traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,597. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.06. Discovery has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $150.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery makes up about 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

