Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after acquiring an additional 108,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,965 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,185,000 after acquiring an additional 151,815 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.16. 1,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,781. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

