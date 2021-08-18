Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $223.81. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

