Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,866 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.69.

AEM stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,774. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.51. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

