dKargo (DKA) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. dKargo has a total market cap of $153.20 million and approximately $9.94 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00056388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.57 or 0.00845712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00047066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00103140 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

