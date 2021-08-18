DMScript (DMST) Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $455,030.84 and approximately $209,606.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00053820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00138461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00151765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,884.13 or 1.00413630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.82 or 0.00894467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

