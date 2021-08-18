Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,610,000 after buying an additional 484,678 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,333,000 after buying an additional 253,895 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 695,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after acquiring an additional 215,945 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DLB traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,467. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $329,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,629 shares of company stock valued at $21,338,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

