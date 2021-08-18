Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after acquiring an additional 78,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after acquiring an additional 627,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after acquiring an additional 435,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $231.54 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

