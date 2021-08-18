Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CWXZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Doman Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

CWXZF opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

