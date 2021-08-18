DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.75. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DouYu International stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

