DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Down 4.1%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 22,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,164,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

DOYU has been the topic of several analyst reports. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in DouYu International by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

