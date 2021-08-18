Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$17.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.03.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$16.64. 192,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.50. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.71 and a 1-year high of C$16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.