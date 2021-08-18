Drep [new] (DREP) Price Tops $0.68 on Exchanges

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $26.95 million and $2.24 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.27 or 0.00850597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00047762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00104471 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.