Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Down to $26.16

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.16, but opened at $25.25. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 284 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

The company has a market cap of $859.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

