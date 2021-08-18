DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Critical Analysis

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get DT Midstream alerts:

0.0% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Enable Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DT Midstream and Enable Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 0 1 4 0 2.80 Enable Midstream Partners 1 3 0 0 1.75

DT Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.31%. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential downside of 20.79%. Given DT Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Enable Midstream Partners.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and Enable Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A Enable Midstream Partners 5.99% 6.02% 3.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DT Midstream and Enable Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $754.00 million 5.39 $312.00 million N/A N/A Enable Midstream Partners $2.46 billion 1.40 $88.00 million $0.69 11.43

DT Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enable Midstream Partners.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The company was founded on May 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.