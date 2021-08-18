Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of -161.65.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,966 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

