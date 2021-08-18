Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.86. 15,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,526,098. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.35. The company has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.