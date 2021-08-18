Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.89 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total transaction of $2,988,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,196 shares of company stock worth $50,049,999. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.02 on Wednesday, reaching $603.79. The stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,439. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.