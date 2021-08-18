Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,677. The firm has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $154.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.