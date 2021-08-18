Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 226 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.1% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 221,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,743,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Shares of VRSK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.74. 1,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,586. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.65.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,981 shares of company stock worth $5,320,397 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

