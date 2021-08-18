Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 873 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after buying an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.71. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,985. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.82. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

