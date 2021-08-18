Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 177.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after buying an additional 674,766 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in FMC by 200.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 591,052 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $91.71. 2,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,325. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $90.42 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

