Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $240.15 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $179.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

