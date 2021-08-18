Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $235.39 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.70.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

