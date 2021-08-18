Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,052.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 84,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $30,992.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CODI. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CODI opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.46 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

