Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $58,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 445,436 shares of company stock worth $32,474,713 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.14. The company has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.