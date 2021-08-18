Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after buying an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $167.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

