Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 418 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Cigna by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $208.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

