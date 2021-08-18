Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.06 and last traded at $46.06. 2,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $616.60 million, a PE ratio of 91.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 407.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.