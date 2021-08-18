Earnbase (ENB) Achieves Market Cap of $574,807.59

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Earnbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.73 or 0.00010448 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Earnbase has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Earnbase has a total market cap of $574,807.59 and $598.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00053345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00127298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00150559 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,341.15 or 1.00105873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.81 or 0.00887127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

