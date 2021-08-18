eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0331 on Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. eBoost has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $3,199.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00369884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000219 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000036 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

