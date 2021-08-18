Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.14% of Editas Medicine worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after buying an additional 431,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,441,000 after buying an additional 188,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

