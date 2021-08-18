EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price objective for the company.

EDPFY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. 27,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,040. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $69.49. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

