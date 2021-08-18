Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. Eisai has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Eisai will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESALY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eisai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

