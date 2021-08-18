Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. Eisai has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Eisai will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
About Eisai
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
