Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.82. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,477 shares of company stock worth $18,206,941 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

