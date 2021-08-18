Elementeum Reaches Market Capitalization of $180,985.91 (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. Elementeum has a total market cap of $180,985.91 and approximately $96.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Elementeum coin can now be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00139191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00151631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,766.15 or 0.99991255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.00891998 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

