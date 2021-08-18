Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Update

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Elite Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.09.
About Elite Pharmaceuticals
Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.