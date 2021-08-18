Emerald Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Invesco China Technology ETF accounts for 0.8% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 463,548.6% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 171,513 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,280,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 102,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 99,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,104,000.

Shares of CQQQ stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.18. 4,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,918. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.84. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

