Emerald Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,296 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,372. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

