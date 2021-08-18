Emerald Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 46.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,221. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

