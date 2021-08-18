Emerald Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,242. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $158.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

