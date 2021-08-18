Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.16 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.65.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.36. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.21.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

